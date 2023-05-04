HELLO AGAIN!
It’s finally here, the first week in May! School will be out soon! The month of some of our favorite activities, Mother’s Day, school graduations, & alumni. Decoration Day is at the end of the month so we can show respect to our loved ones each year.
Cemeteries are already being groomed in preparation, I must say that the local cemeteries are much improved. Thanks to all who make it possible to enjoy visiting our cemeteries that have had good care.
Memorial Day festivities, graduation and alumni parties are on deck this month. Summer has nearly arrived! Get out the grill and get ready for summer fun! On the menu today:
SUMMERTIME PASTA PRIMAVERA
Ingredients: 1 lb. boneless chicken breast, cut into thin strips; 1/2 tsp. salt; 1 medium onion, sliced thinly; 1 medium green pepper, sliced thinly into strips 1 clove of garlic, minced; 1 medium yellow summer squash, thinly sliced; 1 tsp. basil; 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper; 1 26 oz. jar of your favorite pasta sauce; 1/2 box of Rotini, cooked according to instructions.
Directions: season chicken with salt and place in a prepared large skillet; over high heat, stir fry chicken until no longer pink; set aside; put vegetables in a non-stick skillet and sauté until tender; add chicken and add mushrooms; sautee 5 minutes; pour in sauce and pasta and heat thru. Serve with garlic bread for a delicious meal.
HUMMINGBIRD CAKE
Ingredients: 3 cups flour; 2 cups sugar; 1 tsp. baking soda; 1 tsp. salt; 1 tsp. cinnamon; 3 eggs, beaten; 1 cup canola oil; 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla; 1 8 oz. can crushed pineapple with juice; 1 cup chopped pecans; 2 cups chopped bananas
Directions: preheat oven to 350 and combine first 5 ingredients; add eggs and oil, stir until all ingredients are incorporated; add vanilla, pineapple. pecans and bananas; spoon batter into 3 grease and floured 9” cake pans; bake for 25-30 minutes, cool in pans and remove to a cooling rack. cream cheese icing: 1 8 oz. pkg. of softened cream cheese; 1/2 cup butter; a 16 oz. pkg. of powdered sugar; 1 tsp. vanilla. combine butter and cream cheese beating until smooth; add sugar and beat, add vanilla at the end, beat until fluffy. Spread between layers and sides and top. Enjoy a taste of summer!
MEMORIAL DAY SURPRISE BURGERS
Ingredients: 2 Tbsp. butter; 1 1/4 cup herb stuffing mix; 1 beaten egg; a 3 oz. can mushrooms, chopped; 1/3 cup beef broth; 1/4 cup on green onions, chopped; 1/4 cup parsley, chopped; 2 lb. ground sirloin; 1 tsp. salt.
Directions: melt butter in a saucepan and remove from heat; add other ingredients leaving meat for last; on waxed paper, pat out your burgers and spoon in the stuffing mixture and top with another burger, seal edges and remove from waxed paper. Now they are ready for the grill for 10-12 minutes on each side.
Start planning your menu for the holiday now. Finally, the gardens are growing, it has been slow coming this year, but i understand that the Farmers Market will be opening soon so watch for that date.
My hello today goes out to the Bapst Family at Beaver who say Strawberries will be ready. There is nothing like that sweet, fresh taste. They are good for you too. You can reach them at 740-226-1082 to pre-order.
Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin’...Enjoy!
