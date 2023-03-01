HELLO AGAIN!
This week brings March in and usually lots of wind and rain, but the flowers are beginning to bloom and the grass is greening up. It won't be long until it is the dreaded lawn mowing time, and with gas prices at an all-time high it may not get mowed as much as we usually do.
I don't know what people are supposed to do with all the high prices we keep seeing. Save where you can, i guess. These recipes won't break the bank. Lenten season began February 22nd, leading up to Easter Sunday, you are supposed to give something up for lent; I plan to give up sweets, but you don't have to. On the menu today I have a few more Irish recipes to share for St. Patrick's Day, some so sweet.
Lucky Shamrock Salad
Ingredients: 1 pkg. lime Jell-O (3 oz. pkg.); 1 cup boiling water; 1/2 cup cold water; a 3 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened; 1/4 tsp. lemon juice; 2 cups of whipped cream; an 8 oz. can of crushed pineapple; for the shamrocks- a 6 oz. pkg. lime Jell-O; 2 1/2 cups boiling water.
Directions: in a small bowl dissolve gelatin in boiling water, stir in cold water, mix well. chill slightly; meanwhile in a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, lemon juice and fold in the whipped cream; fold in pineapple; pour into a 9" square dish sprayed with non-stick spray; refrigerate for at least 3 hours. For the shamrocks, dissolve Jell-O in boiling water and pour into a prepared 7x11" pan, refrigerate until set; Using a 2" shamrock cookie cutter, cut gelatin mixture into nine shamrocks, top each with a gelatin shamrock.
Ye Old Blarney Stone
Ingredients: 4 eggs; 1 3/4 cups sugar; 1 tsp. vanilla; 1 3/4 cups flour; 3 tsp. baking powder; 1/2 tsp. salt; 1 cup milk; 1/4 cup butter, melted; the frosting: 2 lb. confectioners' sugar; 2/3 cup milk; 2 tsp. vanilla; 1/8 tsp. salt; 6 cups finely chopped peanuts.
Directions: beat eggs, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl for about 4 minutes; combine the flour, baking powder and salt; add to egg mixture; beat until just blended; beat in milk and butter; pour into a greased 13x9" baking pan and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees; cool on a wire rack, cut into squares and cover and place in the freezer overnight; when read to serve take out of the freezer and prepare frosting; in a small mixing bowl, beat the confectioners' sugar, milk, vanilla, and salt until smooth; frost top and sides of cake squares and roll in the chopped peanuts, place on the wire rack to set. Looks like square blarney stones.
Brownie's ala Peppermint Patties
Ingredients: 1 1/2 cup butter, softened; 3 cups sugar; 5 eggs; 1 Tbsp. vanilla; 2 cups flour; 1 cup of cocoa; 1 tsp. salt; a 13 oz. pkg. of peppermint patties.
Directions: in a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, combine the dry ingredients and add to creamed mixture and mix well; spread about two-thirds of the batter in a prepared 13x9" baking pan; arrange peppermint patties over the batter; carefully spread remaining batter on top of patties; bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until edges pull away from the edge of the pan. cool completely and cut into bars when cool.
How many of you already have peas planted or bought your seed potatoes? Grama used to call it a Victory Garden back in the war days and times were hard. It seems like we are in hard times again, so think about plowing even a small garden to supplement your food larder. It is better for you to pick fresh vegetables from your own garden, and you will get such satisfaction. Share with others and you will be blessed.
Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...enjoy!
