Country Cookin' Malted Milk Ball Cookies

The Christmas season is officially opened this Saturday in McArthur, Jackson Oak Hill and Wellston.
I saw that Holiday wagon rides were being offered in Vinton County areas and carriage rides in Jackson sponsored by Mayhew Funeral Home.
Wellston has the Santa Sleigh making its rounds thru the streets bringing excitement to little ones. I love it myself. Lots of excitement and shoppers will be out if we get a warm sunny day for the first Saturday in December. The warmer weather is welcome and makes it so nice to shop and take in special events. It helps to put us in the spirit, support our area stores and please shop local!
I have my cookie recipes all ready and we plan to start baking as soon as we get all the baking supplies in. Then its cookie central at our house! On the menu today are the beginning of cookies galore.
MALTED MILK BALL COOKIES
Ingredients: 1 cup packed brown sugar; 1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened; 2 eggs; 2 cups Gold Medal all-purpose flour; 1/2 cup chocolate-flavor malted milk powder; 1 teaspoon baking powder; 1/2 teaspoon baking soda; 1/4 teaspoon salt; 1 cup chocolate-covered malted milk balls, crushed.
Malt Glaze: 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar; 1/4 cup chocolate-flavor malted milk powder; 2 to 3 tablespoons milk; 1/2 teaspoon vanilla.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In large bowl, beat brown sugar, butter and eggs with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon, until well blended. Stir in flour, 1/2 cup malted milk powder, the baking powder, baking soda and salt. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls about 2 inches apart onto lined cookie sheet. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until edges are set. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheet to wire rack. Cool completely, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, stir all malt glaze ingredients until smooth and spreadable. Spread malt glaze over cooled cookies. Sprinkle with crushed malted milk balls.
CINNAMON & SUGAR SNICKERDOODLES
Ingredients: 2 cups of a cinnamon crunchy cereal; 1 package (3 oz) cream cheese, softened; 2 tablespoons sugar.
Cookies: 3/4 cup sugar; 1/2 cup butter, softened; 1 egg; 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour; 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar; 1/2 teaspoon baking soda; 1/8 teaspoon salt.
Topping: 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon; 1 tablespoon sugar.
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In your food processor or blender, place cereal. Cover; process until cereal is finely crushed. Remove 1/2 cup of the finely crushed cereal; set aside. Add cream cheese and 2 tablespoons sugar to remaining cereal in food processor. Cover; process until combined. Drop mixture by measuring teaspoonfuls onto cookie sheet; shape into balls. Refrigerate or freeze while making cookie dough. In large bowl, beat 3/4 cup sugar and the butter with electric mixer on medium speed, or spoon. Add egg; mix well. Stir in flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt; set aside. In another bowl, mix reserved 1/2 cup crushed cereal with topping ingredients. Measure 1 tablespoon cookie dough; flatten in the palm of your hand. Place 1 of the refrigerated truffles in center of dough, and wrap dough around truffle, covering completely. Roll dough in topping mixture; place 2 1/2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten dough balls slightly. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown around edges. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack.
PECAN ACORNS
Ingredients: 1 cup butter, melted; 3/4 cup packed brown sugar;1 1/2 cups finely chopped pecans; 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour; 1/2 teaspoon baking powder; 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips; 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). In a large bowl, beat together butter, brown sugar, 3/4 cup chopped pecans, and vanilla until well blended. Combine flour and baking powder, and stir into the butter mixture. Shape dough into 1 inch balls, and place onto ungreased cookie sheets. Flatten cookies slightly to keep them from rolling off of the pan, and pinch the tops to a point to resemble acorns. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until firm. Remove from cookie sheet to cool on wire racks. In the top of a double boiler, melt chocolate chips, stirring frequently until smooth. Remove from heat; keep chocolate warm over water in the double boiler. Dip pointy ends of cooled cookies into melted chocolate, then into the remaining 3/4 cup chopped pecans. Allow cookies to set on waxed paper. Makes a very pretty cookie.
As the countdown to Christmas continues, only a few more weeks. We hope you and your families enjoy the season and start your own traditions with them that they will carry on to their families and remember years from now. Learning to cook with your family lasts forever. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...enjoy!
