HELLO AGAIN!
We are at the end of March already and I am thinking of Easter time. Flowers and trees are blooming and even though it means allergy season is here, it is a beautiful time of year.
I hope its an early spring and warmer temperatures will bring some of those delectable mushrooms popping forth for us to enjoy, and it is only 3 more weeks until Easter Sunday. Time to get the old grill out and get it ready for the season. I have some really good things to share whether for Easter or just anytime.
Orange Glazed Pork Roast
Ingredients: a 6 lb. boneless pork roast; 1 Tbsp. dry mustard; 1/2 of a can of frozen orange juice that has been thawed; salt and pepper, 1/2 cup of honey; 2 Tbsp. your favorite steak sauce; a sliced orange for garnish.
Directions: preheat your grill, charcoal or gas, line grill with foil; rub the dry mustard on roast and then salt and pepper; Insert a thermometer in the thickest part of the roast and place on the grill about 6 " above heat. Close the grill hood and cook for 1 1/2 hours or until the thermometer reaches 150 degrees; in a small bowl, mix orange juice, honey and steak sauce pour into a saucepan and heat until bubbly, brush on the roast and then grill for another 20 minutes or until thermometer reaches 160 degrees. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing, garnish with orange slices on serving platter.
Upside Down Chocolate Cake
Ingredients: 1 cup sugar; 3 Tbsp. cocoa; 1 cup of salad dressing; 2 cups flour; 2 tsp. baking soda; 1 cup of hot water; 1 tsp. vanilla; 1 1/2 cups coconut; 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans; an 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese; a stick of butter; a one-pound box of confectioners' sugar.
Directions: combine sugar, cocoa and then add salad dressing; dissolve the soda in water and add to the flour mixture and finally the vanilla; pour coconut into a prepared 13x9" cake pan; sprinkle pecans over the coconut, pour cake mix over the top. Combine cream cheese and melted butter in a mixing bowl and beat on low until creamy; add confectioners' sugar and blend until smooth and creamy and drop by the teaspoon onto the cake batter and then bake for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. When the cake is cooled flip over onto a serving platter and slice. The coconut and pecans will be toasted perfectly.
My Cheesy Stuffed Shells
Ingredients:2 large eggs; 2 cups ricotta cheese; 2 cups of mozzarella cheese; 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese; 1/4 cup chopped parsley; 1 tsp. oregano; 1/2 tsp. basil; 1/2 tsp garlic powder; 1/4 tsp. pepper; 24 jumbo pasta shells, cooked, drained and set aside.
Directions: place eggs in mixing bowl and beat, add ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese and all of the herbs; blend well. stuff each shell with 1/3 cup of cheese mixture and place in a 9x13 baking dish, pour over your favorite spaghetti sauce, mine is Rague; top with mozzarella cheese and bake at 350 degrees for half an hour. Serve with a fresh salad and enjoy.
Good Friday is on the 7th and Easter on the 9th. So hippity hop to the kitchen and get ready to start your planning. Enjoy the celebration of rebirth and the resurrection . Until next time Keep on Country Cookin'...Enjoy!
