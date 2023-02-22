The end of February is a welcome time, soon March will be bringing nicer weather and springtime. I have daffodils blooming. Daylight savings time is March 12th. with the first day of spring on the 20th. The Spring Fling Campout will be coming up April on the 14-15-16th at the Vinton County Fairgrounds so mark your calendar. We have some springtime favorites to share with you today. Enjoy!
Rotini and Meatball Soup
Ingredients: one pound of turkey, ground; 1 egg; 1/4 cup dry bread crumbs; 1/4 cup skim milk; 1/2 tsp. ground dry mustard; 1/2 tsp. pepper; 1 cup chopped onion; 2 cloves of garlic, minced; 2 Tbsp. flour; 1 1/2 cups low sodium beef broth; 2 Tbsp. tomato paste; 1 can of chopped tomatoes; 3/4 tsp. dried thyme; 1 1/2 cups sliced carrots; 1 1/2 cups chopped green pepper; 1 cup sweet red pepper, chopped; 1 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley; 2 cups of rotini noodles.
Directions: combine the first six ingredients, mix; make one inch balls and the brown off in a skillet coated with non-stick spray, drain and set aside; in the same pan cook onions and garlic until tender; stir in the flour and then add the broth gradually, stir and bring to a boil; cook and mixture will thicken, add tomato paste, tomatoes, and thyme, mix together add meatballs and carrots; bring to a boil then reduce the heat; add zucchini and peppers; cover and simmer until vegetables are tender add rotini and parsley, stir and simmer until ready to serve with crusty bread and a green salad.
Old Fashioned Missionary Cake
Ingredients: 1 box seedless raisins; 2 cups water; 1 cup walnuts; 4 cups flour; 2 tsp. baking powder;1 cup of vegetable shortening; 2 cups sugar; 1 cup water; 1 tsp. each of nutmeg and cinnamon; 1 tsp. baking soda.
Directions: cook raisins down, then add shortening, 1 cup water, 2 cups sugar, 1 tsp. nutmeg, and cinnamon, a pinch of salt and one tsp, baking soda. mix until foamy and pour into a prepared 9x13' baking pan; bake for 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Can be frosted or served unfrosted.
8 Layer Casserole
Ingredients: 3 cups dried noodles; 1 lb. ground beef; 2 8oz. cans of tomato sauce; 1 tsp dried basil, crushed; 1/2 tsp. sugar; 1/2 tsp. garlic powder; 1/4 tsp. salt; 1/4 tsp. pepper; 1 8-ounce container sour cream; an 8oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened; 1/2 cup milk; 1/3 cup chopped onion; a 10oz. pkg. frozen chopped spinach, cooked and well drained; 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese.
Directions: prepare a 2-quart casserole dish and set aside; cook noodles, drain and set aside; in a large skillet brown off the ground beef and drain off the excess fat; stir in tomato sauce, basil, sugar, garlic powder, salt and pepper. in a mixing bowl beat together the sour cream and cream cheese until smooth; stir onion and milk in; in a prepared casserole dish layer half of the noodles, half of the meat mixture, and all of the spinach; top with remaining meat and noodles, cover and chill remaining cream cheese mixture until needed; cover the casserole with lightly greased foil; bake at 350 degrees for about 45-50 minutes; uncover and spread the remaining cream cheese mixture, sprinkle with cheddar cheese; bake uncovered for about 10 minutes more or until cheese is melted. let stand 10 minutes before serving.
I read on Facebook that since eggs were so expensive that you can dye small potatoes to take the place of Easter eggs. A cheaper way to keep up the tradition without breaking the piggy bank. Someone is always coming up with new ideas. Keep on Country Cookin...enjoy!
Recipe of the Day
