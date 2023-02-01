Country Cookin' Recipes For Lent

HELLO AGAIN!
The beginning of February brings spring one step closer. We are all so ready for it. Lenten recipes are on the menu today. Lent is the period from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday, April 9, during which Christians purify themselves by praying, fasting, repenting of their sins, and making changes and sacrifices in their lives.
The final week of Lent is called Holy Week; during this period, observant Christians reflect specifically on the last days of Jesus Christ's life. On the menu today we have some recipes for lent.
BREAD SOUP
Ingredients: 1 cup fresh sweet peas; 1 1/2 quarts chicken stock; 1 cup breadcrumbs; 4 eggs; 1/4 cup Parmigiana-Reggiano grated; salt and pepper to taste.
Directions: Bring 3 quarts of water to a boil and add 1 tablespoon salt. Set up an ice bath nearby. Blanch the peas in the water for 2 minutes, then remove with a slotted spoon, and immediately refresh in the ice bath. Drain and set aside.
In a soup pot, bring to chicken stock to a simmer. In a separate pot, combine the blanched peas, breadcrumbs eggs, cheese, and salt and pepper, to taste, and stir well. Stir in a ladle of the chicken stock, homemade or processed, and cook over low heat, stirring constantly and gradually adding the warm stock, a ladle at a time, to keep the eggs from coagulating. Adjust the seasoning and serve.
HOMEMADE CHICKEN STOCK
Ingredients: 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil; 3 1/2 pounds chicken wings backs, and bones; 3 carrots coarsely chopped; 2 onions, coarsely chopped; 4 ribs celery, coarsely chopped; 2 tablespoons tomato paste; 1 tablespoon black peppercorns; 1 bunch parsley stems. In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan heat the oil over high heat until smoking. Add all the chicken parts and brown all over, stirring to avoid burning.
Remove the chicken and reserve. Add the carrots, onions, and celery to the pot and cook until soft and browned. Return the chicken to the pot and add 3 quarts of water, the tomato paste, peppercorns, and parsley. Stir with a wooden spoon to dislodge the browned chicken and vegetables bits from the bottom of the pan.
Bring almost to a boil, then reduce heat and cook at a low simmer until reduced by half, about 2 hours, occasionally skimming excess fat. Remove from heat, strain, and press on the solids with the bottom of a ladle to extract out all liquids. Stir the stock to facilitate cooling and set aside. Refrigerate stock in small containers or ziplock baggies for up to a week or freeze for up to a month.
SOUR CREAM ENCHILADA CASSEROLE
Ingredients: 3 (10.75 ounce) cans condensed cream of chicken soup; 1 pint sour cream; 1 cup green chile peppers, diced; 12 (6 inch) corn tortillas; 1 roasted chicken, shredded; 8 ounces shredded Colby longhorn cheese; 8 ounces shredded Muenster cheese; 2 bunches green onions, chopped.
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl combine the soup, sour cream and green chiles. Mix together and pour a small amount of this mixture into the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Lay out tortillas. Put a scoop of the mixture and a few spoonsful of shredded chicken inside each tortilla and roll them all up. Place tortillas in baking dish and pour the remaining sour cream mixture overall. Top with shredded cheeses and chopped green onion. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Oh yeah, I love this recipe.
The word ‘Lent’ actually means Springtime! Christians through the ages have always used the 40 days of Lent to restore vibrancy, life, passion, and vision in their walk with God. A time to restore your faith. With all the swings in our weather it sure makes us glad to see it coming soon. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...enjoy!
