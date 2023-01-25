Country Cookin' Snickers Pie

HELLO AGAIN!
Valentine's day is coming up soon and so we have some sweet dishes for you to share with your valentine. I'm so glad we are almost out of January. Spring is on the horizon because my daffodils are up with buds already. It can't be too soon for me; I am tired of this cold winter weather.
Let's hope these recipes warm your heart and make us feel a little better. This is the last holiday until Memorial Day, and i can't wait for warmer weather and i can begin my flower beds. Thats what makes me happy. On the menu today:
SNICKERS PIE
Ingredients: 8 ounces cream cheese, softened; 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar; 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter or 1/2 cup chunky peanut butter; 3 regular sized Snickers candy bars, chopped; 16 ounces Cool Whip thawed; 2 (6 ounce) chocolate cookie pie crust or 2 (6 ounce) graham cracker pie crust
Directions: In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and peanut butter until creamy. Stir in chopped candy bars. Gently fold in the Cool Whip just until mixed. Pour into crusts and refrigerate overnight. Prepare to be delighted!
CHOCOLATE VALENTINE CAKE
Ingredients: 1 cup all-purpose flour; 1 cup sugar; 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder; 1/2 teaspoon; baking soda; 1/4 teaspoon baking powder; 1/4 teaspoon salt; 3/4 cup milk; 1/4 cup cooking oil; 1 teaspoon vanilla; 1 egg.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350-degree F. Grease and lightly flour a 9x1-1/2-inch round or 8x8x2-inch baking pan.
In a large mixing bowl combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add milk, oil, and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed just until combined. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add egg and beat 2 minutes more. Pour batter into prepared pan.
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a wooden toothpick comes out clean. Cool cake on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cake from pan. Cool thoroughly on a wire rack. To serve, sprinkle with powdered sugar and transfer to a serving plate. Makes 8 servings.
OREO CAKE
Ingredients: 24 Oreo cookies; 1/3 cup milk chocolate chips; 1/3 cup flour; 1/4 cup real butter; your choice of brand, butter cake mix. 1 cup powdered sugar: 2-3 Tbsp. milk.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350. Spray a 9x13 pan.
In a large bowl, combine chopped cookies, chocolate chips, flour and butter. Set aside. Mix cake per package directions. Pour 1/2 of the cake batter in pan. Sprinkle approximately 2 cups of the cookie mixture on top. Pour rest of cake batter over layer of cookies. Sprinkle remainder of cookie mixture on top.
Bake at 350 for 40-45 minutes, or until tested clean in the center.
Glaze: In a small bowl, mix sugar with milk. Drizzle over warm cake.
If you need something for your sweetie for Valentine's Day, stop by and visit your local florist and buy local by all means if possible. Your sweetheart will be very appreciative. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...Enjoy!
