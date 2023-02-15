Country Cookin' Spring-Time Taste of Honey Steaks

HELLO AGAIN!
The weather is warming up and I am so ready for it, so we will switch gears to spring dishes and grilling recipes. I know it has been an easy winter and spring. The weather is finally getting to where it should be, for how long we will have to wait and see.
All I know is that the grass is beginning to grow and will soon be needing a first cutting so we will see what we can do about that. Spring, my favorite time of the year! 11 more days and we will be into March. So, get the grill out and get ready to chow down! On the menu today:
Spring-Time Taste of Honey Steaks
Ingredients: 4 fresh cut rib eye steaks
For the marinade: 1 cup Dijon mustard; ½ cup honey; Salt, to taste; 1 Tbsp. of Worcestershire Sauce
Directions: Mix marinade ingredients in a bowl. Refrigerate, covered, 30 minutes. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high. Remove chilled marinade from refrigerator, coat steaks. Grill over medium-high, about 4 minutes each side for medium-rare. Serve steaks whole or, for a large group, slice steaks very thin and arrange on a platter so people can help themselves. Yum.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Ingredients: One (1 to 1 1/4 pounds) pork tenderloin or center-cut pork filet; 2 tablespoons olive oil; Fine kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste; 4 long wooden skewers, soaked in water for at least 15 minutes; 12 small ripe figs; 4 ounces goat cheese; 2 teaspoons honey; 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary.
Directions: Prepare your grill. Brush the tenderloin with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Remove the skewers from the water. Pierce the figs through the middle with a metal skewer or ice pick to make a hole. Then thread 3 figs onto each rosemary or wooden skewer. Lightly brush the figs with olive oil.
Place the pork tenderloin directly over the fire. Grill for 2 to 3 minutes per side (the center-cut pork loin filet for 5 to 7 minutes per side), turning a quarter turn at a time, until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 140°F for medium and the meat is juicy and slightly pink in the center. At the same time, place the skewered figs over the fire, turning several times and cooking for about 5 to 6 minutes until they are heated through. When they're caramelized and soft, remove the skewers from the heat and keep warm. Let the pork rest for about 5 minutes, and then cut on the diagonal into 1- to 2-inch-thick slices. Serve with a fresh salad.
Iron Skillet Peach Cobbler
Ingredients: 2 teaspoons salt; 2 large eggs, beaten to blend; 1 1/2 cups sour cream, divided; 1 cup whole milk; 2 teaspoons vanilla extract; 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter; 2 pounds peeled, pitted peaches, each cut into 1/2" wedges (about 2 cups); 1 cup Peach Preserves; 1 cup chilled heavy cream; 2 tablespoons sugar.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350°F. Whisk first 4 ingredients in a medium bowl. Whisk eggs, 1/2 cup sour cream, milk, and vanilla in a medium bowl. Add egg mixture to dry ingredients; whisk until smooth. Melt butter in a 12" cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Swirl pan to coat with butter. Remove from heat. Add batter to pan. Scatter fresh peaches over, then spoon dollops of preserves evenly over batter. Bake until a tester inserted into center of cobbler comes out clean, 45–50 minutes. Let cool slightly. Meanwhile, whip cream in a medium bowl to form soft peaks. Fold in sugar and remaining 1 cup sour cream. Cut cobbler into wedges and serve with whipped cream mixture.
I love cooking in my iron skillets, i have some of my grandmas and Jim's mothers. They never age except they only get better with age and are a family keepsake to hand down to family. You will never taste better cornbread than some made in a seasoned iron skillet. Springtime is just around the corner and outdoor cooking is so enjoyable. We will get out some Easter recipes next time. Until next time keep on Country Cookin'...enjoy!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.