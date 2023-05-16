HELLO AGAIN!
Next weekend is the Memorial Day Holiday and the last week of May and lots of friends and families will be visiting for a variety of events. Graduations, reunions and many will be visiting the cemeteries. We hope to see some of our friends and family who are in town for alumni too.
Congratulations and best wishes to our graduates! We have some great holiday dishes to share that are appropriate for cookouts or any function.
TASTE OF SUMMER STRAWBERRY-RUBARB PIE
Ingredients: 2 1/2 cups chopped red rhubarb, fresh; 2 1/2 cups de-stemmed, washed and cut strawberries (in larger pieces); 1 1/2 cups sugar (1 1/4 cups for high altitude); 2 tablespoons minute tapioca; 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour; 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest; 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice; 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon; 1 teaspoon vanilla extract; 3 tablespoons butter, cubed small; 1 egg white beaten with 1 teaspoon water; Large granular sugar for sprinkling on top.
Directions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Mix the rhubarb, strawberries, sugar, tapioca, flour, zest and juice of lemon, dash of cinnamon, and vanilla. Mix well in a large bowl and pour out into chilled crust that has been dusted with confectioners sugar to help keep the crust from getting soggy. Dot the top of the filling with the butter. Brush edges of pie crust with egg white wash. Roll out the other piece of dough and place over filling. Crimp to seal edges. Brush with egg white wash and garnish with sugar. Collar with foil and bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Decrease temperature to 375 degrees and bake for an additional 45 to 50 minutes, or until the filling starts bubbling. Served alone or with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream, delicious!
ALL AMERICAN MACARONI SALAD
Ingredients: 2 cups dry elbow macaroni, cooked, rinsed, and drained; 1/3 cup diced celery; 1/4 cup minced red onion, soaked in cold water for 5 minutes, drained; 1 tablespoon minced parsley; 1/2 cup diced vine-ripened tomato (optional); 1/2 cup Miracle Whip mayo; 3/4 teaspoon dry mustard; 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar; 1 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar; 3 tablespoons sour cream; 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste; Freshly ground black pepper.
Directions: In a large bowl combine the macaroni, celery, onion, parsley and tomato, if using. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard, sugar, vinegar, sour cream and salt. Pour the dressing over the salad and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve. Store covered in the refrigerator, for up to 3 days.
BROCCOLI SALAD
Ingredients: 6 cups small broccoli florets; 1/2 cup chopped celery; 1/2 cup raisins; 10 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled; 3 green onions, sliced; 2/3 cup mayo; 1/4 cup honey; 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice; 1 (3.75-ounce) package honey roasted sliced almonds; 1 apple chopped up small pieces.
Directions: In a medium bowl, combine first 5 ingredients. In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, honey, and lemon juice. Add the apple at the end. Pour over broccoli mixture, tossing gently to coat. Stir in almonds just before serving.
I find it hard to believe that the kids are out of school for the summer. I always looked forward to my kids getting out for the summer vacation. We enjoyed our good times when they were growing up. If you have young ones at home, enjoy them while you have them at home.
If you see any good recipes that you want to share, send them along care of Country Cookin' to the Athens Messenger. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...Enjoy
