The Easter holiday is coming soon, today we share some dishes that will make your meal easy and delicious. If you attend Sunrise Services, the casseroles will be a make ahead dish to pop in the oven quickly when you get back home. These dishes are good anytime, not just for the holidays. On the menu today:
SUNRISE BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
Ingredients: 8 slices bacon; 1 medium onion, chopped (1 cup); 1 loaf (8 ounces) Italian bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (5 cups); 2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese; 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese; 1 cup cottage cheese; 5 eggs; 1 1/2 cups milk; 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook bacon in large skillet until crisp. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the drippings. Drain bacon on paper towels; crumble and set aside. Add onion to drippings in skillet; cook and stir 3 minutes or until softened.
Spread 1/2 of the bread cubes in 13x9-inch baking dish. Layer with 1/2 each of the onion, bacon, Cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese. Spread evenly with cottage cheese. Top with remaining bread cubes, onion, bacon, Cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese. Beat eggs in medium bowl until foamy. Add milk, mustard, nutmeg and pepper; beat until well blended. Pour evenly over top. Press bread cubes lightly into egg mixture until completely covered. Let stand 10 minutes. Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until center is set and top is golden brown and puffed. Add a side of fresh fruit for a delicious, light breakfast.
MAKE-AHEAD FRUITY FRENCH TOAST
Ingredients: 5 eggs, beaten; 3/4 cup milk; 1 tablespoon Vanilla; 1/4 teaspoon baking powder; 1 loaf Italian bread, cut into 8 (1-inch thick) slices; 1 package (16 ounces) frozen whole strawberries, thawed; 4 ripe bananas, sliced; 1 cup granulated sugar; 1 teaspoon Cinnamon Sugar.
Directions: Mix eggs, milk, vanilla and baking powder. Pour over bread to soak; turn to coat well. Cover. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 450°F. Mix strawberries, bananas and granulated sugar in 13x9-inch baking dish. Top with soaked bread slices. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving, Yum!
SPRINGTIME CHEESECAKE BITES
Ingredients: 1 1/2 cups chocolate wafer cookie crumbs (about 30 cookies); 1/3 cup butter, melted; 3 packages (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened; 1 cup sugar; 1/2 cup sour cream; 1 teaspoon Peppermint Extract; 1/2 teaspoon Green Food coloring; 3 eggs; 2 ounces semi-sweet baking chocolate, melted. Jellybeans for decorating.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350. Mix cookie crumbs and butter. Press firmly onto bottom of foil-lined 9-inch square baking pan. Refrigerate until ready to use. Beat cream cheese and sugar in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended. Add sour cream and peppermint extract; mix well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating on low speed after each addition just until blended. Pour 1/2 of the batter over crust. Tint remaining batter green with food color. Pour over batter in pan. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool completely on wire rack. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight. Lift out of pan onto cutting board. Cut into bars. Drizzle bars with melted chocolate, top off with colorful jellybeans. Store leftover bars in refrigerator.
This weekend the time changes, so don't forget to Spring forward. It seems early but here we go into Spring/Summer mode so don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. It's only 10 more days until Spring arrives. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...Enjoy!
