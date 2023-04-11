HELLO AGAIN!
It's almost Uncle Sam's Tax day! If you haven't paid your taxes, you had better hurry! We just received our refund from 2021 last month, slow for sure and never had that happen before. The month is half gone today, and spring has really been slow coming. We had summer in March and now when it should be warmer, it is cooler. I wish it would make up its mind. You put your coats away thinking warm weather is here, and then its time to get them back out. I have some good spicy recipes for you to try today.
Jalapeno Chicken
Ingredients: a medium onion, chopped; 2-4 jalapenos, diced; 1 clove of garlic, minced; 2 Tbsp. oil; 1/4 tsp. cumin; one can of cream of chicken soup; a 10 oz. pkg. frozen spinach, thawed and chopped; 1/2 tsp. salt; 1 1/2 lbs, cooked, diced up chicken breasts; 1 pt. sour cream; 12 oz. tortilla chips1 lb. Monterey Jack cheese, shredded;
Directions: in your large skillet, combine the onion, jalapenos and garlic; sauté until tender; stir in cumin, cook one minute; stir in the soup, spinach and salt; heat to the boil and simmer until your spinach is cooked; stir in chicken and sour cream; in a prepared 2 qt. casserole dish, layer 1/3 of the chips, top with 1/3 of the cheese; add 1/2 of the chopped chicken mixture; repeat layers ending with cheese. Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees. * When working with the peppers be sure to wear plastic gloves to prevent burning your fingers.
Italian Rice and Peas
Ingredients: 1 cup of uncooked rice; 1 large sweet red pepper; 1 tsp. Italian seasoning, crushed up; 1/2 tsp. garlic powder; 1/4 tsp. pepper; 16 oz. chicken broth; 10 oz. pkg. frozen peas; 1 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese; 1 cup water.
Directions: spray a 2 qt. saucepan and heat 1 minute; add rice, red pepper, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, crushed, pepper, onion and cook until rice and red pepper are crisp/tender, stir constantly. Stir in broth, heat to the boil; reduce heat and cover for 10 minutes; add peas and cook 10 minutes and then stir in Parmesan cheese. Makes 6 servings.
Ritz Cracker Pie
Ingredients: 3 egg whites; 1/2 cup of brown sugar; 1/2 cup white sugar; 1 tsp. vanilla; 2/3 cup finely chopped pecans; 1 tsp. baking powder; 20 Ritz crackers, crushed.
Directions: beat egg whites until stiff; add brown sugar and white sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla, fold in and beat again; add Ritz crackers, mix in; add pecans and baking powder. Fold together and then pour into a 8" pie plate, bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Cool and cover with whipped cream.
The Farmer's Love Letter
My sweet potato, do you carrot all for me?
You are the apple of my eye.
With your radish hair and turnip nose,
my heart beets for you.
My love for you is as strong as onions.
If we cantaloupe, lettuce marry,
And we will be a happy pear.
Next Saturday is grandson Trevor's birthday, my husband Jim's birthday is on Tuesday so we will celebrate both fellow's special days with a birthday dinner with our family on the weekend. As always good food, family and traditions. Enjoy your week and until next time Keep on Country Cookin '...Enjoy!
