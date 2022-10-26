Country Cookin'

HELLO AGAIN!
What a weather week! Wednesday it was beautiful and 85 degrees, great campfire weather and cookouts were everywhere, but by Friday evening it all changed. Cold rain put a damper on fun, but it went on regardless of the horrendous, Halloween weather. Every year the fairboard puts on a wonderful campout and campers from all over the state attend. It was a full house! Special thanks to the fairboard for their service to the community. I see Vinton County is having a Derby at the fairgrounds this weekend. Another sign of the season is the time change next week, November 6. and so, it is dark all the time it seems, The holidays are quickly approaching, and our grandson Trevor came out and put the outside lights up while it is warm instead of hanging them in the cold weather in December. So, we are ahead of the game.
Today we have some delicious turkey dishes to share.
ROASTED TURKEY BREAST
Ingredients: 1 whole bone-in turkey breast, 6 1/2 to 7 pounds; 1 tablespoon minced garlic (3 cloves); 2 teaspoons dry mustard; 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves; 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage leaves; 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves; 2 teaspoons kosher salt; 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper; 2 tablespoons good olive oil; 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice; 1 cup dry white wine.
Directions: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Place the turkey breast, skin side up, on a rack in a roasting pan. Or as i do it in the crockpot and it's so juicy.
In a small bowl, combine the garlic, mustard, herbs, salt, pepper, olive oil, and lemon juice to make a paste. Loosen the skin from the meat gently with your fingers and smear half of the paste directly on the meat. Spread the remaining paste evenly on the skin. Pour the wine into the bottom of the roasting pan.
Roast the turkey for 1 3/4 to 2 hours, until the skin is golden brown and an instant-read thermometer registers 165 degrees F when inserted into the thickest and meatiest areas of the breast. (I test in several places.) If the skin is over-browning, cover the breast loosely with aluminum foil. When the turkey is done, cover with foil and allow it to rest at room temperature for 15 minutes. Slice and serve with the pan juices spooned over the turkey.
BEST ROASTED THANKSGIVING TURKEY
Ingredients: 1 (12 to 14 pound) turkey; Kosher salt; Freshly ground black pepper; 2 medium onions; 1 head garlic; Several sprigs of fresh herbs of your choice. 2 to 4 medium carrots; 2 to 4 celery stalks; 8 tablespoons butter; 8 cups chicken broth (about 4 small cans or 2-quart boxes); 1/2 cup flour; a dash of Worcestershire sauce.
Directions: Adjust an oven rack to the lowest position and remove the other racks. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
Remove the neck and giblets from the turkey. Discard the liver set the others aside. Dry the turkey inside and out with paper towels. Season the breast cavity with salt and pepper. Slice the onions and halve the garlic head crosswise. Stuff all the garlic and half the onions inside the turkey along with some of the herbs and 1 bay leaf. Halve the carrots and celery lengthwise; put them in the center of roasting pan and set the turkey, breast side up, on top of the vegetables. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan, and brush about half of it all over the bird, season the skin with salt and pepper.
Tent turkey with aluminum foil and roast for 2 hours. Set aside about 3 tablespoons of the butter for basting the bird. Tent the bird and baste every 30 minutes until leg pulls away from the breast and juices are clear. remove and let the bird rest for 25 minutes before carving.
TURKEY ROLL STUFFED WITH WILD RICE
Ingredients: a (3-ounce) package dried cherries; 2 cups port wine; 3 1/2 cups chicken broth, divided; 1/2 cup uncooked wild rice; 1/2 cup uncooked long-grain rice; 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper; 1 small onion, chopped; 1/2 cup diced celery; 2 cups soft whole wheat breadcrumbs; 1 (6-pound) turkey breast; 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary; 2 garlic cloves, minced; 1 tablespoon kosher salt; 1 tablespoon freshly ground pepper; 2 tablespoons butter or margarine; 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour.
Directions: Combine cherries and wine; let stand 1 hour. Drain, reserving wine. Bring 2 cups chicken broth, wild rice, and next 4 ingredients to a boil in a medium saucepan; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Cool; stir in breadcrumbs and cherries. Remove bone from turkey breast, leaving skin and meat intact. Place turkey between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap and flatten to 1-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin.
Rub skinless side of turkey breast with rosemary and garlic; spread with rice mixture. Starting at a long side, tightly roll up breast, jellyroll fashion; secure at 2-inch intervals with kitchen string. Sprinkle with salt and 1 tablespoon pepper; place on a lightly greased rack in a roasting pan. Bake at 375° for 2 hours or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 180°. Remove from pan, reserving drippings; let stand 10 minutes. Melt butter in a heavy saucepan over low heat; stir in reserved drippings. Whisk in flour until smooth. Cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Gradually add reserved wine and remaining 1 1/2 cups broth; cook over medium heat, whisking often, 5 minutes or until thickened. Serve with turkey.
I hope this finds you all well and enjoying the Indian Summer of late. Today's recipes give us some thought turkey dish variations. It is only 2 more weeks until Thanksgiving and then Black Friday. So, get ready to put your cooking apron on and then your shopping shoes! Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...Enjoy!
