Vinton County Auditor Cindy Waugh has announced the annual cash basis financial statements for the Soil and Water Department, Health Department, and the Children and Family First program are complete and on file in compliance with Ohio Revised Code Section 117.38.
The public is able to review these documents Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at Auditor Cindy Waugh's office located at 100 E. Main St. McArthur, Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.