Vinton County Auditor Cindy Waugh has announced the annual cash basis financial statements for the Soil and Water Department, Health Department, and the Children and Family First program are complete and on file in compliance with Ohio Revised Code Section 117.38.

The public is able to review these documents Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at Auditor Cindy Waugh's office located at 100 E. Main St. McArthur, Ohio.

