Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau s currently organizing the annual Countywide Yard Sale and is set to take place on Saturday, June 5 at 9 a.m. Dozens of yard sales in McArthur and across the country will be featured.
A list of yard sale locations is being collected and will be published on Facebook and the county website at www.vintoncounty.com once completed. Listing a yard sale in the booklet will be free but registration is required no later than May 28.
The listings will include a street address of the sale and a description of items for sale. Big-ticket items should be emphasized and generic descriptions are discouraged. Registration can be done online at the county website under the events tab or in person at the Convention and Visitors Bureau at 104 West main Street in McArthur.
Non-profit organizations and churches are encouraged to join in on the fun by hosting their own yard or bake sale. Local businesses will have discounted food available at breakfast and lunch.
Patrons and sellers should mask up and encourage social distancing while perusing the products and interacting with others.
Anyone with questions about the event by reaching out to the Conventions and Visitors Bureau at 740-596-5033 or by email at info@vintoncounty.com.
