The COVID-19 health pandemic continues to force the hands of local organizations, and businesses alike across Jackson County as everyone gears up for the holiday season.
Wellston:
The ever so popular “Christmas Treats on Wellston Streets”, sponsored by Wellston Main Street, that is normally held the first Saturday in December has been canceled this year due to the pandemic.
The community in the past gathers in downtown Wellston to enjoy listening to carolers on the city sidewalks, while sipping complimentary hot chocolate. There always festive Christmas-themed events, sponsored by Wellston businesses, throughout the day. The day normally wraps up with a tree lighting ceremony at the Wellston City Building.
Jackson:
The Jackson Lioness Club decided to cancel its annual Candy Shoppe fundraiser this year due to COVID-19. The shoppe is run by volunteers that help bag and sell candy every day until the candy is gone. It plans to return in 2021.
The 31st annual American Cancer Society (ACS) Festival of Trees that is normally held prior to Thanksgiving has been canceled this year. A committee member explained to The Courier that there is no way to have it safely this year. The event is a fundraiser that benefits the ACS and is sponsored by the ACS Jackson County Unit.
The 10th annual Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home’s “Christmas Cheer from Yesteryear” remembrance celebration, that is held in early December, has been canceled.
The event normally features a live nativity scene, Christmas carols by local high schoolers, remembrance luminaries/trees, and horse-drawn trolley rides to name a few.
Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home Director Jason Brown stated with a heavy heart, that he canceled the annual event out of an abundance of caution for the health and wellbeing of the community.
“This was an extremely tough decision for us to make and wasn’t taken lightly,” stated Brown. “We genuinely love coming together with our community during the holiday season.”
Brown added, “Please know we fully intend to carry on this beloved tradition in the coming years, but with the rising numbers of positive Covid-19 cases, we believe this is the right choice. We will be sure to make the 11th annual Christmas Cheer From Yesteryear the best one yet.”
He went on to say that he wants to continue the tradition of the memorial ornaments for each family they had the honor of serving in 2020. Therefore, Brown will be placing its Remembrance Tree in front of the funeral home starting December 14. He invited for each family to stop and collect their loved ones ornament off of the tree at their convenience.
Jackson Fire Chief David Channell told The Courier that the fire department will not be having its annual “Breakfast with Santa” this year. The event is normally held at the Jackson Fire Station the first Saturday in December.
Writer’s Note: Continue to look to The Courier for more cancellations as the year progresses toward an end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.