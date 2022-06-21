In the latest data collected from the Ohio Department of Health, it’s a tale of two counties when comparing COVID-19 case rates between Vinton and Jackson counties.
Between June 2 and June 15, ODH reports that Jackson County had the third-highest case rate per 100,000 residents in the state with 126 cases. However, its northern neighbor in Vinton County had a rate below the state average.
Vinton County recorded 29 cases over that two-week period, good for a case rate of 221.6 per 100,000 and 47th out of 88 Ohio counties. Jackson County had a case rate of 388.7 per 100,000.
Other nearby counties are also near the top of that list, including six of the top 10. Morgan County had the highest with a case rate of 468.7 per 100,000.
The Vinton County Health Department reports active cases weekly on its Facebook page with its latest release from June 20 showing 18 active cases. This month has included an additional confirmed COVID-19 death, bringing the county total to 57 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Similarly, the Jackson County Health Department posts statistics on its Facebook page. Its June 12 report found 63 active cases and three active hospitalizations. ODH confirms that 141 county residents have died as a result of the virus.
Those wishing to be vaccinated in Vinton County can do so by attending its walk-in clinics held from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
VCHD’s next Saturday COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be on Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Call 740-596-5233 to schedule an appointment.
