Come April, the Easter Bunny will be making rounds in Jackson County. Last year, the bunny remained in his burrow as the health pandemic known as COVID-19 began to sweep across Ohio.
Below is a list of Easter-related events that have been submitted for publication:
Friday, April 2:
- Edgewood Manor of Wellston will be holding an Easter Egg Hut - "COVID-19 Style" - on Friday, April 2, from 2-4 p.m. To ensure that everyone is maintaining the core principles of COVID-19 infection control, the egg hunt will be drive thru. Parents and children are asked to remain in their cars, and to lineup along Park Avenue in Wellston. The bags of eggs will be distributed in front of the building located at 405 North Park Avenue. Age group will be 0-3 years. 4-7 years. and 8-12 years. There will be a raffle for Easter baskets, bicycles, and much more. Several winners in each age group.
Saturday, April 3:
- The Calvary United Methodist Church, located at 483 Chillicothe Street in Jackson, will be having a drive thru Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3. It will start at 1 p.m. Each child will receive a bag of eggs. Children must be in the vehicle.
- Ladle of Love, a ministry of the Good Shepherd Wesleyan Church, will be having an Easter lunch on Saturday, April 3, from 12-2 p.m. The menu will include homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll and dessert. Take out and delivery available. For more information leave a message at 740-688-1900.
Sunday, April 4:
- Many local churches will be having Easter Sunday services. Turn to page A4 to view our church directory to find a church near you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.