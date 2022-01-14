JACKSON — Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) will be having extended hours for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Jan. 20. JCHD will be open for vaccines from 7 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Remember to bring your vaccination card if you have one and your insurance information. No one will be turned away due to lack of insurance.

