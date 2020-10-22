WELLSTON — The first annual “Creepy Jeepies” Haunted Jeep Rides, presented by the Jackson County Livestock Committee and the Jackson County Fairboard is set for Saturday, Oct. 31. In-person registration starts at 11 a.m. The jeep ride will departure at 12:30 p.m. with a return time of 4 p.m. All proceeds go back into the Jackson County 4-H and FFA programs and projects at the fairgrounds. For more information, contact Event Organizer Misty Sexton.
