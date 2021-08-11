COALTON — The Crossroads of Life Church of God, located at 43 S. Second St. in Coalton, will be hosting the Bluegrass Gospel Group “The Master’s Bouquet” from Nashville, Tennessee. The group will be at the church on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. Everyone and all churches invited.

