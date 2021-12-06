JACKSON — The men and women of the D.M. Davis Choirs presents “Christmas In My Mind” on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Markay Cultural Arts Center in Jackson. This one night only Christmas concert will be a must see for your holiday season. This is general admission seating. Seats are on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 on day of the show. Tickets can be purchased at www.markaytickets.org or stop by the box office Tuesday through Saturday from 12-5 p.m.

