JACKSON — Having been forced by the pandemic of 2020 to suspend all operations for the last fifteen months, the Board and Music team of the D. M. Davis Vocal Choirs will be starting back up.
Rehearsals at the Markay Cultural Arts Center in Jackson will restart on Tuesday, July 6. The ladies will meet at 6 p.m. and the men will meet at 7:30 p.m. for the first several weeks. Mixed rehearsals will tentatively be added the first of September.
According to D.M Davis Choirs Sr. Director Wilbur L. McCormick, general music will be the order of business for the first several rehearsals with the fall seeing plans to work toward an annual Christmas Show in December.
“After having been ‘closed for business’ for this extended period, we feel that there will be a need to replace some members who may not choose to return,” stated McCormick in a press release. “Also we need to add some additional members to each section, both men and women.”
McCormick added, “In light of this, the choirs will observe a ‘Walk On Evening’ on July 6 at the Markay. If you have ever thought you would like to be a part of this southern Ohio group, now is the time. The rules are simple. There are no minimum musical education requirements. Most of us are not educated in, or read music. It is important that you be willing to take instruction and make an effort to make most of the rehearsals and performances. Come on in, the music’s great.”
The Board of Directors and Music Team members would like to take this opportunity to thank the Markay and the Jackson community in general for their support over the past twelve years.
“We hope we will soon be back to the standard of excellence you expect from your musical representatives,” McCormick concluded.
