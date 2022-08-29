Daisy Award winner recognized at Holzer Health System

JACKSON – Erin Montgomery, RN, BSN, C-EFM, Holzer Health System Maternity Services, was recently honored with The DAISY Award.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the above and beyond efforts nurses perform every day.
The nomination submitted by a recent Holzer patient reads, “I had the privilege of having Erin as my nurse during both of my children’s labors and my daughter’s delivery. Erin treated me and my family as if we were one of her own. She was so comforting and reassuring as I was being induced, which was new to me. Erin created a calm labor environment and spoke words of affirmation as she held me during my epidural. The kindness and compassion shown during my labor was admirable and so appreciated. During my delivery, Erin was meticulous in the method used to prepare me to deliver my baby. I truly could not have delivered my baby without her encouragement and knowledge to help my baby move into the birth canal. Erin is someone who was born to be a nurse, and it is very evident in the care she provides that she loves her job. She was, and is, amazing and so appreciated!”
DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem. The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night," said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, CEO and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. "Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Holzer are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
Nominations for the DAISY award can be submitted by patients, patients’ family members, peers, and providers. The award honors LPNs and RNs across every division of care in the Holzer system, including: acute/hospital, post-acute/long-term care, and ambulatory/outpatient. Nomination forms can be found throughout all Holzer facilities and online at www.holzer.org/DAISY-award. The nominations are verified before being shared with the Holzer DAISY committee to evaluate and score the applicants each month. In nominating an individual, a specific example or scenario of the nurse going above and beyond for a patient is required on the nomination form.
“The DAISY Award program shines a light on all the right,” shared Susan Rowe, RN, MSN, CENP, C-EFM, CLS, Vice President, Nursing Services, Holzer Health System. “Through this program, we are able to meaningfully recognize the extraordinary contributions of nurses, and their efforts to create and sustain healthy work environments. We are honored to formally recognize Erin as a recipient of the DAISY award.”
Montgomery began her Holzer career in December 2010 as an RN on the 4East Inpatient Unit. In October 2011, she transferred to the Maternity Services Inpatient Unit. Other positions held at Holzer include charge nurse and Clinical Educator for Maternity and Pediatrics. When asked about working for Hozler, Erin replied, “When I think about my time working at Holzer, I think of all the bonds that I have made. My co-workers are not just co-workers, they are my family.”
Erin received her nursing education from Hocking College and her bachelors in nursing from Ohio University. She and her husband, Brandon, currently reside in Gallipolis, Ohio with their four children, Ellie, Sadie, Maggie, and Hank.
When asked about receiving the award, Montgomery responded, “I am so grateful to have received a DAISY award. Labor and Delivery is truly a passion of mine. I try to provide the best care possible so my patients and their babies have good outcomes. I always hope that my patients can see that passion in me. It is such an honor to have my care recognized with a DAISY award and I will forever be grateful.”
To learn more about this program how The DAISY Award recognizes extraordinary nurses, please visit DAISYFoundation.org. To nominate an extraordinary Holzer nurse, please visit www.holzer.org/DAISY-award or fill out a paper form at one of our locations.
