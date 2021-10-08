WELLSTON — What were you doing on May 12 of 1989? The song “I’ll Be There For You” by Bon Jovi was on top of the singles charts, George Bush, Sr. was the President, and the original Pet Sematary was at the top of the Box Office.
Locally, more important things were happening — this was Jeff Denney’s first day on the job for the City of Wellston. After searching the archives and dusting off Denney’s old file, it was discovered that he has held a variety of positions during his employment, which ultimately led to his role as City of Wellston Street Supervisor.
City workers gathered for a goodbye luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 30, to wish Denney a Happy Retirement. Denney, who also owns Sac’s Pay Lake, says he plans to spend most of his retirement fishing.
The City of Wellston would like to wish Denney good luck and “tight lines” during his retirement and thank him for his many years of service and dedication.
