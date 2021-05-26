Following the announcement of the Vax-A-Million lottery for vaccinated Ohioans, a “significant increase” in inoculations has been recorded according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
Statistics given during his weekly presser on May 24 showed that since the lottery was announced on May 13, vaccinations among the group with the largest change, 16 to 17 year olds, have gone up 94 percent.
For those Ohioans aged 18 to 19, vaccinations have increase 46 percent while 20 to 49 year olds have risen even higher at 55 percent. This is just a sample of the increased vaccines as there have been increases across all demographics, according to Gov. DeWine.
“I’m more than happy with the results,” stated DeWine. “This has exceeded my expectations.”
DeWine explained that the goal of Vax-A-Million was to convince those in the middle ground to get the shot and get it sooner. The sooner those who were hesitant to get the vaccine get inoculated, the less spread the virus will have.
According to White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt, 50 percent of adults in the United States are now fully vaccinated. This information comes from the Centers for Disease Control.
The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 5,203,340 Ohioans, about 44.51 percent, have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 4,559,456 have been fully immunized.
In Jackson County, 11,047 (34.08 percent) of Jackson County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 10,000 have been fully immunized.
In Vinton County, 3,844 (29.38 percent) of Vinton County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 3,530 have been fully immunized.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
This week, Jackson County has jumped back up to orange (level 2) as of May 20, 2021. The county meets two (new cases per capita, and non-congregate cases) of the seven indicators.
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting as of press time, there are only four active cases in Jackson County.
The cumulative total, as of May 23, stands at 2,950 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. Total deaths from the virus is 67.
It also reported 197 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
There are two current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 197 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 41 percent of the confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female, and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is remains 0-100.
Vinton County:
Transportation is now available free of charge for those looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Carealot Transport, Quest Express Transit, A.T.Hoy LLC and Daybreak transportation companies are providing free rides to any vaccination site in Vinton County, including Vinton County Health Department, Shriver’s Pharmacy and Hopewell Health Center. Anyone looking to use the service should reach out to the transportation provider of their choosing to schedule a ride.
Vinton County is still listed as orange, or a Level 2 Public Emergency, on the Ohio Public Health Advisory Systems map on top of also having a high case incidence.
The most recent data available as of print deadline for Vinton County comes from the Vinton County Health Department Facebook page and is current as of May 25. As of this time, there are four active cases of the virus documented in the county.
The data shows that the county thankfully has no current hospitalizations and no new deaths have been reported. The number of deceased Vinton Countians from COVID-19 remains at 20.
Recovered cases have risen to 83. Since the pandemic reached Vinton County, there have been 762 confirmed cases with 97 considered probable case.
