McARTHUR — A diabetes support and education group will meet Thursday, March 10 at 1 p.m. at the library meeting room in McArthur. The four weekly sessions are designed to help people with an understanding of diabetes and how they can manage the illness.
The one hour sessions every Thursday will cover a variety of topics and be facilitated by a Certified Diabetes Educator and nurse practitioner. The sessions are free and open to the public.
Persons with diabetes and those who care for someone with diabetes are welcome to attend the sessions and learn more about the illness.
The program is sponsored by Americorps, Appalachia Health Corps. For more information, call 1-740-486-2454. Anyone interested can attend the first session on Thursday, March 10 at 1 p.m.
The meetings will discuss 1. Preventing complications 2. Monitoring blood glucose 3. The diabetic diet 4. Insulin and other medications, according to a press release.
Each session will be facilitated by Marsha Ward, CNP & Certified Diabetes Educator.
Anyone with diabetes or prediabetes, as well as anyone who cares for a person with diabetes, is welcome to attend the meetings.
