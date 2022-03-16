The first group session of the Diabetes Support and Education Group got off to a good start on Thursday, March 10. The group will meet at the McArthur Library Meeting Room on the first floor every Thursday in March at 1 p.m. for a one hour session.
Anyone diabetic or who cares for someone with diabetes is welcome to join the group for the remaining sessions. The sessions are free of charge. As a resource, there is also a table full of literature on diabetes that is also free.
Marsha Ward of McArthur facilitates the education group and is a Family Nurse Practitioner and registered diabetes educator. The next few sessions will be on glucose monitoring, meal planning and medications. Those with diabetes are encouraged to attend and learn more about what they can do to manage their illness.
The group is sponsored by the Appalachia Health Corps of Americorps and is a community-based program serving area residents.
