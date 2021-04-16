WELLSTON — The Jackson County Livestock Committee will host “Dinner in the Dust” on May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $35 a seat (individual) or $250 a table (eight people). There will be a dinner, and entertainment by Dan McCarty. All proceeds go toward repairs of barn projects in the 4-H area of the fairgrounds. For more information, call Angie Eisnaugle at 740-418-5017.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments