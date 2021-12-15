WELLSTON — Student from Wellston Intermediate School (WIS) and Wellston Middle School (WMS) are inviting the community to follow the epic adventures of Simba in their upcoming musical production of Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”
Drama Club Director Charity Potter gave an outline of the adventure that awaits those who attend.
“The Lion King Jr. tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king,” Potter said. “Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon and loveable warthog Pumbaa.”
“To claim his rightful place on the throne and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar,” Potter added. “The Lion King Jr. features classic songs from the 1994 film such as ‘Hakuna Matata’ and the Academy Award-winning ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ as well as additional songs penned for the Broadway production.”
The production is slated for Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. in the cafetorium at Wellston High School. Admission is $10 for reserved seating and $5 for general seating. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Wellston Middle School and will also be available at the door.
The cast contains approximately 55 Wellston Intermediate and Wellston Middle School students led by directors Potter and Natalie Davisson.
Some of the cast include fifth graders Charlie Bishop, Layla Hendershott, Hadley Montgomery and Jonah Glispie as Young Simba, Young Nala, Hyena Ed and Timon, sixth graders Laine Ray, Hayley Dunn, Emmalynn Glispie and Tyler Auxier as Simba, Sarafina, Banzai and Pumbaa, seventh graders Kate Wilbur, Piper Montgomery and Rylee Clarkson as Shenzi, Sarabi and Zazu and eighth graders Jocelyn Mayle, Thomas Thacker, Hannah Peterson and Johnni Polder as Scar, Mufasa, Nala and Rafiki.
The musical is based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taymor and the 1994 Disney film.
