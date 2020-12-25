JCS District Spelling Bee winners

Pictured are the winners of the Jackson City Schools District Spelling Bee. From the left are Tayler Williams, 5th Place; Adalyn Stone, 2nd Place; Zion Cruse, 4th Place; Deegan Evans, 1st Place; and Tucker Williams, 3rd Place.

JACKSON — In late November, the Jackson City Schools (JCS) held it’s District Spelling Bee at the Jackson Middle School.

Philip Kuhn, who coordinates the event, said the spelling bee was held on Nov. 23 with many students participating. Each student had to first qualify before participating in the district spelling bee.

The top five students received trophies, which were sponsored by JCS Superintendent Phil Howard and Assistant Superintendent Joe Hemsley. Then the top three students also received a gift certificate from WesBanco.

The top finishers of the spelling bee were Deegan Evans, first place; Adalyn Stone, second place; Tucker Williams, third place; Zion Cruse, fourth place; and Tayler Williams, fifth place.

The Spelling Bee was open to students in grades 5-8. The top 5 spellers were recognized.

