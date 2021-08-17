The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services, seeks to highlight the excellent work provided by individuals on the front lines of the fight against the opioid epidemic.
These individuals, according to the board, work beyond the call of duty, making differences in the lives of those who struggle with addiction.
“Often times, the work of these champions face heart-wrenching challenges and thankless recognition for their efforts,” said Shannon Dalton, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board Community Programming Coordinator. “The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board would like to honor a champion from each county — Gallia, Jackson and Meigs — who are leading the battle against addiction in their communities.”
These individuals would be honored on Sept. 11 as part of “Week of Appreciation,” formally Sept. 20-26, with the message of “Bringing Help, Bringing Hope. Thank you.”
The “Week of Appreciation” is to show gratitude for all individuals, families and professionals in the many roles who spend their days working tirelessly to save lives. These individuals help those they serve to engage in the treatment, achieve recovery, support children and families impacted by this disease, promote prevention activities and build healthy, resilient communities.
“The addiction epidemic impacts every sector of society,” said Dalton. “The importance of focusing on and responding to meet the needs of individuals and families affected by addiction is paramount.”
Dalton added, “With the concentration being on those suffering, those helping to fight the epidemic are often left with fatigue, secondary trauma, and little thanks. The types of amazing people who work on this fight come in many forms: teachers/educators, pastor/clergy, medical personnel, law enforcement, youth mentor, friend, concerned citizens, family member and community volunteer. Help us honor those who bring help and hope to others through your nominations.”
Nominations are accepted through Aug. 20. Residents of Gallia, Jackson, and Meigs communities can nominate a local champion who is actively involved in fighting opioid addiction. To submit your nomination, please go to https://bit.ly/3leAubo.
For more information on how to join the fight against drug addiction, contact Shannon Dalton, Community Programming Coordinator of the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board at 740-446-3022 or email shannon_dalton@gjmboard.org.
