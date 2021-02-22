Applications for grants provided by the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio are now open. These grants are offered annually and are used to support local projects with the goal of improving the quality of life for those living in Appalachia Ohio.

In order for projects to qualify for the grant funding, they must place emphasis on education, regional networking opportunities, support for community leaders, and fulfillment of basic needs.

There are two grants with a value of 700 dollars each available and applications are accessible online at this link.  The application window closes on Monday, April 5, 2021. 

Mr. Myers was an advocate for Appalachia Ohio and spent years working with both the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Alliance (OMEGA) and  the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance (EODA) as the executive director and president respectively.

Previous grants were awarded to Craftsmen for Kids and the Pregnancy Distress Center of Coshocton for projects building sensory boxes for children served by Head Start programs and clothing newborns.

Anyone with questions can contact the Foundation for Appalchian Ohio at 740-753-1111.

