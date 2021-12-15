OAK HILL — There will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The blood drive will be held in the gym at the Liberty Baptist Church, located at 323 N. Bingham St. in Oak Hill. Bring photo ID or donor card. Every donor will receive a long sleeve t-shirt. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter "LibertyOakHill" to schedule an appointment.
