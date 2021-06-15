JACKSON — Dr. Michael R. Canady, MD, MBA, CPE, FACS, FAAPL, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Holzer Health System, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for healthcare leaders.
“The healthcare management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important,” says Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president and CEO of ACHE. “By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, healthcare leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community.”
Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. In fact, only 8,866 healthcare executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education hours, demonstrating professional/community involvement, and passing a comprehensive examination. Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.
“A couple of years ago, we started a study group at Holzer to work toward Fellowship in ACHE. There are currently 8-10 of our Senior Executives in that group,” shared Dr. Canady. “This is one of the things we are doing that shows our commitment to managing Holzer at the highest level possible.”
Dr. Canady joined Holzer in 1995 following four years of service in the United States Navy. He is a graduate of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; completed his Bachelor’s in Science from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee; and completed a residency in General Surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Canady earned an MBA from the Ohio University College of Business in 2001, became a Certified Physicians Executive in 2014 through the American Association of Physician Leadership (AAPL) Certifying Commission of Medical Management Program, and became a Fellow to the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) in 2019.
Dr. Canady and his wife, Kim, reside in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Holzer Health System, a not-for-profit entity, is a regional health system consisting of two hospital locations in Gallipolis and Jackson, Ohio; multiple clinical locations; a comprehensive therapy and wellness center; a dental care facility; a variety long-term care entities including senior care and assisted living establishments in Jackson and Gallipolis; over 160 providers and more than 30 medical specialties and over 2500 employees.
