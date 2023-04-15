Drug Take Back events scheduled for April 22

There will be Drug Take Back events between 10 a.m. and 12 noon in Gallia, Jackson, and Meigs Counties, Ohio. This is the fourth annual event where individuals are welcome to bring their expired or unused prescriptions to the Holzer Center for Cancer Care in Gallipolis, Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, or the Holzer Clinic Jackson facility on Pattsonville Road.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments