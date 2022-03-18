McARTHUR — The Jackson-Vinton County Farm Bureau will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 23 at the Vinton County Fairgrounds.
According to a flyer for the event, the hunt begins at noon, with registration opening up at 11 a.m. The Easter Bunny will also be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is BYOB — that is, Bring Your Own Basket. Two bicycles will given away for each age division as well. Age divisions are as follows:
- 2 to 4 years old
- 5 to 8 years old
- 9 to 12 years old
Be sure to call 740-286-4598 with any questions about the event.
