McARTHUR — The Jackson-Vinton County Farm Bureau will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 23 at the Vinton County Fairgrounds.

According to a flyer for the event, the hunt begins at noon, with registration opening up at 11 a.m. The Easter Bunny will also be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is BYOB — that is, Bring Your Own Basket. Two bicycles will given away for each age division as well. Age divisions are as follows:

  • 2 to 4 years old
  • 5 to 8 years old
  • 9 to 12 years old

Be sure to call 740-286-4598 with any questions about the event.

