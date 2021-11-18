JACKSON — In late October, local volunteers made improvements to beautify Eddie Jones Park to allow for community members to feel more welcome.
ServeOhio, the Governor-appointed commission on service and volunteerism, announced grants to support 13 local "Make A Difference Day" projects, which took place the weekend of Oct. 22.
Among those receiving funds was the City of Jackson. The local Youth Leadership Association painted and made repairs to the playground equipment in that park.
Make A Difference Day (Oct. 23) is the largest national day of volunteering to meet community needs. The grants ServeOhio provided totaled $15,371 across the state.
“We’re thrilled to see so many organizations across the state coming together to serve their communities for Make a Difference Day this year,” said William Hall, executive director for ServeOhio. “It’s true that you have to be the change you want to see in the world, and it’s great to see so many Ohioans with the common goal of making a difference in our amazing state.”
The ServeOhio grants will support local projects throughout Ohio that commit to bringing volunteers together to create or improve community assets or infrastructure such as parks, schools, senior centers, community gardens or low-income homes.
ServeOhio awards these projects with help from their 2020-2021 partners, American Electric Power Foundation and AmeriCorps.
