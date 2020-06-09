The Vinton County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will meet on June 23, 2020 at 5 p.m. The Vinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Executive Board will meet on June 23 at 6 p.m. The meetings will be at the Vinton County Community Building. You will not be counted as absent if you choose to not attend.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.