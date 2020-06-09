The Vinton County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will meet on June 23, 2020 at 5 p.m. The Vinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Executive Board will meet on June 23 at 6 p.m. The meetings will be at the Vinton County Community Building. You will not be counted as absent if you choose to not attend.

