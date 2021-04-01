Emergency Warning Siren

Installation of the Emergency Warning Siren at Wyman Park began March 27 in McArthur. Photo taken from the Village of McArthur Facebook page.

McARTHUR - A new Emergency Warning Siren system is being placed at Wyman Park. Installation began on March 27 and is expected to be finished up in a few weeks.

The siren will be used to alert the public of incoming severe weather including tornadoes. 

Special thanks was given to Village Councilman David Gill who took the reins on the project from the beginning. 

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments