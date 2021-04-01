McARTHUR - A new Emergency Warning Siren system is being placed at Wyman Park. Installation began on March 27 and is expected to be finished up in a few weeks.
The siren will be used to alert the public of incoming severe weather including tornadoes.
Special thanks was given to Village Councilman David Gill who took the reins on the project from the beginning.
