End 2022 — or Begin 2023— with a Hike at Lake Hope By Courier Staff Reports Dec 29, 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago

Finish 2022 — or begin 2023 — with a walk in the woods.

Lake Hope Nature Center will host a hike from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 31.

This 3-mile moderate hike will take participants along the shores of the lake and through the sheltered forest.

Participants should meet at Hope Furnace at the start of the hike.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, the state park will host a First Day Hike from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Participants are to meet at the Lake Hope Nature Center and caravan in their own vehicles to the Moonville Rail Trail trailhead.

The 1.5-mile hike is considered easy and relaxed. During the hike, participants can learn about the life cycle and natural history of the bald eagle.

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Wear appropriate clothing for the weather and sturdy footwear. Bring water.

Binoculars or a spotting scope is suggested for the Jan. 1 hike.
