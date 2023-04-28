Experimentals score big at Envirothon

The Experimentals, from the McArthur Homeschool group, took third place in the Area 5 Envirothon! The competition took place at Lake Hope State Park Tuesday, April 25th. First and second places scored 69 and The Experimentals came in at 68. They are headed to Defiance College June 11 for the two day state competition, which starts the morning of June 12. This is the first time Vinton County has had a representative competing at the state level.
Envirothon is an environmental and natural resource conservation problem-solving, teambuilding and leadership experience and competition for high school students across the United States, Canada, and China. Incorporating STEM principles, experiential learning and hands-on outdoor field experiences, the Envirothon program fosters student learning in the areas of aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife and current environmental issues.
This is only the second year of competing for the McArthur Homeschool team. Last year they took tenth place within only six weeks of learning that the competition existed!
Donations to deter the cost of registration, lodging, and travel can be given to the Vinton County Soil and Water Conservation District Office.
