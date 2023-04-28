Experimentals score big at Envirothon

Experimentals' Envirothon team members pictured from left to right are Isaiah McDaniel, Caden Hawes, Sam Hawes, Collin Hawes, and Dan Sundberg.

 Submitted photo

The Experimentals, from the McArthur Homeschool group, took third place in the Area 5 Envirothon! The competition took place at Lake Hope State Park Tuesday, April 25th. First and second places scored 69 and The Experimentals came in at 68. They are headed to Defiance College June 11 for the two day state competition, which starts the morning of June 12. This is the first time Vinton County has had a representative competing at the state level.


