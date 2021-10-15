A clean-up day will be sponsored by the Vinton County Health Department & The Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton Solid Waste Management District on Oct. 30 next to the Vinton County Fair Grounds from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Appliances, scrap metal, newspapers, corrugated cardboard, food and beverage cans, glass bottles and jars will be accepted without charge. Small household items such as food containers, cans, bottles and jars must be bagged. No other loose trash, building materials; paint; or pressurized tanks, unless they are cut in half, will be accepted. All appliances must be free of freon.
We received a Mosquito Control grant through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. This grant allows us to accept tires at no fee for our 2021 FALL CLEANUP DAY. Please make sure all tires are free of debris. Please be advised that individuals are only legally allowed to transport ten or fewer tires at a time, but there is no limit as to how many can be brought. No tires can be accepted from business facilities. For additional information contact the Vinton County Health Department at 740-596-0473 or 800-596-5233 or visit our website @ www.vintonohhealth.org.
