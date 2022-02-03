Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve

Lake Katharine is pictured as a lake surrounded by towering sandstone cliffs and pine trees.

 File photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — Families in southern Ohio will have a chance to celebrate the beauty of winter with a hike to admire the stunning views at Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve in Jackson County.

The event, hosted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

The family-friendly event will showcase the views of the more than 2,000-acre State Nature Preserve. Lake Katharine contains stunning hemlock tree-covered, 50 plus foot tall sandstone cliffs that surround a beautiful lake.

DAP staff and guest experts will be on-site to share the preserve’s history.

The Friends of Lake Katharine will have warm cocoa available at the main parking lot for people to enjoy after returning from a hike along with one of the preserve’s scenic trails.

Visitors should park at the main parking lot at 1703 Lake Katharine Road, Jackson, OH 45640. Visitors are reminded to wear appropriate clothing for the weather.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.qov.

