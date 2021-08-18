JACKSON — Elizabeth Fannin, of Jackson, was recently named the Jackson recipient of the 2021 Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) 4-H Scholarship.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Aaron and Rae Anne Fannin. She is a member of the Four Mile Farmers 4-H Club. She is a graduate from Jackson High School and will attend Ohio State University in the fall, where she will major in agriculture communications with plans to study law post-graduate.
To date, the OVB has helped 241 4-H members pay for college through the program.
Created in 1986, the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their accomplishments in 4-H for over 30 years. Recipients receive $3,000 over four years, which is typically presented to them during the county fair.
Winners are determined by 4-H advisors and volunteers. 4-H involvement accounts for 50% of the decision. The other half considers the individual’s experiences in other groups and activities, their academic accomplishments and their potential for success.
Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872 and based in Gallipolis, operates 15 offices throughout southern Ohio and western West Virginia.
