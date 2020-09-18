JACKSON — The Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau will be making apple butter again this year. The apple butter is normally featured at the “Dinner in the Street” event, however, it was canceled this year. The bureau will be selling pints on Monday, Sept. 21, for $5. Jars can be purchased at the Farm Bureau Office located at 231 Broadway Street in Jackson from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Proceeds will go to the local FFA Chapters.

