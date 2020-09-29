JACKSON — The 59th annual Jackson County Farmers Club Farm-City Field Day will be like no other in its history. This edition will appear in a “virtual format” only due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the world.
The spotlight farm this year is Sonny Russ Farms, which is operated by a grandfather, grandson duo of Sonny and Kyler Russ. The farm is located in Jefferson and Franklin Townships in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Ohio Farmers Club invited the community to visit their Facebook page on October 1, at noon for the premiere of it first virtual field day. Also featured during the field day are many local agribusinesses and local area leaders. Dave Samples will be the master of ceremonies for the show.
The Jackson County Farmers Club plans to return to normal activities in 2021.
