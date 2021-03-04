Farmers to Families

Volunteers line alongside the roadway at the Athens County Fairgrounds to load up cars during the Farmers to Families food distribution on Feb. 24.

 By Alex Hulvalchick/Editor at The Vinton-Jackson Courier

The Food Soldier Hunger Coalition will be hosting a number of free drive-thru food distributions at the Athens County fairgrounds. The program was initially set to end in February but has since been extended.

Events are scheduled for the next few Saturdays on March 6, March 13, March 20, and March 27 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All those in need of help are welcome and no I.D. is required.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, 5,200 boxes of food were given out to a combined total of 160,000 pounds of food.

Anyone looking to volunteer loading cars and helping the community is more than welcome! Just show up to the distribution with a smile and a go-to attitude.

