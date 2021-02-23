The final weekend of free drive-thru food distributions at the Athens County fairgrounds will take place this weekend on Feb.27 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The distribution is hosted by the Food Soldier Hunger Coalition and all are welcome. No identification is required and supplies are on a first come, first serve basis.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments