The final weekend of free drive-thru food distributions at the Athens County fairgrounds will take place this weekend on Feb.27 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The distribution is hosted by the Food Soldier Hunger Coalition and all are welcome. No identification is required and supplies are on a first come, first serve basis.
