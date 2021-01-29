The Food Soldier Hunger Coalition will be hosting a number of free drive-thru food distributions at the Athens County fairgrounds.

Events are scheduled for the next few Saturdays on Jan. 30, Feb. 6, Feb. 3, Feb. 20, and Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All those in need of help are welcome and no I.D. is required. 

