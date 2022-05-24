JACKSON — Three Jackson High School seniors received a $2,000 scholarship from Fluor-BWXT (FBP) for their pursuit of a career in science, technology, engineering, arts or math (STEAM). FBP presents 12 college scholarships to area students each year.
Lauren Clagg plans to attend college and major in psychology. She is active in band, choir and student government.
Grant Mastin, a 4.0 student, plans to attend college in the fall and major in finance. Due to his participation in and his love of football, he founded “Tackles for Tots,” pledging to donate shoes to children in need for every tackle he made during the season. Since then, he has donated nearly 600 pairs of shoes.
Kaleigh Davis is a member of National Honor Society and 4-H and participates in soccer and cheerleading. She will attend college in the fall and major in nursing.
“While forging their paths and immersing themselves into their communities, our scholarship winners are working to enhance the quality of life for themselves and others,” Portsmouth Site Project Director JD Dowell said. “We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and look forward to seeing them continue to succeed.”
During the next two weeks, FBP scholarship committee members will be presenting the Pike and Scioto County winners with their scholarships. Since 2011, FBP has awarded $264,000 to graduating seniors pursuing a career in the STEAM field.
For more information about Fluor-BWXT, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.
